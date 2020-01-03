The final night of the Shinners Memorial Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Featuring Country Music Sensation, Billy Dean, the memorial concert is being held to help raise the funds needed to send Shinners' family members and select Provo officers to Washington, D.C. in May 2020 for National Police Week. Shinners will be honored in a series of events during this week, and will have his name added to the Fallen Officer Memorial Wall in our Nation's Capital.
The concert is held at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St. in Provo).