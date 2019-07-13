Return-to-field programs allow shelters to return a stray cat to where it was picked up after neutering/spaying, vaccinating and ear tipping, in place of euthanization.
The majority of animals being killed at animal shelters for non-medical reasons are stray cats because they are deemed unadoptable. If you are in favor return-to-field programs for stray cats, contact your local representatives and your local shelter's board to voice your support.
- North Utah Valley Animal Shelter board (this shelter services Orem and cities northward): (801)785-3442, togettling@orem.org
- South Utah Valley Animal Shelter board (this shelter services Provo and cities southward): (801) 370-8136, suvas@suvas.org
If you are not in favor of return-to-field programs, there are still several other ways to help homeless pets.