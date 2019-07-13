NUVAS considering a return-to-field program for feral cats as an alternative to euthanasia 08
A cat available for adoption cleans itself Friday, July 12, 2019, at the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter in Lindon. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Return-to-field programs allow shelters to return a stray cat to where it was picked up after neutering/spaying, vaccinating and ear tipping, in place of euthanization.

The majority of animals being killed at animal shelters for non-medical reasons are stray cats because they are deemed unadoptable. If you are in favor return-to-field programs for stray cats, contact your local representatives and your local shelter's board to voice your support. 

If you are not in favor of return-to-field programs, there are still several other ways to help homeless pets.