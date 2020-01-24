BYU women's basketball vs. San Francisco 4

BYU senior guard Brenna Chase Drollinger shoots a shot during the 57-44 Cougar win over San Francisco at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

The BYU women's basketball team will take on Santa Clara Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Marriott Center (701 E. University Parkway, Provo). 