Support the Cougars Jan 24, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BYU senior guard Brenna Chase Drollinger shoots a shot during the 57-44 Cougar win over San Francisco at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. BYU Photo The BYU women's basketball team will take on Santa Clara Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Marriott Center (701 E. University Parkway, Provo). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Team Santa Clara Woman Marriott Center Provo Cougar See what people are talking about at The Community Table!