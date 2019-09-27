WORDSMITH AND JOURNALIST
Born: March 18, 1856
Died: May 27, 1933
Susa Young Gates was a daughter of Brigham Young and Lucy Bigelow Young, Brigham’s 22nd wife. She was a good student and musician among other talents. At age 13 she entered the University of Deseret (now the University of Utah). At age 16, she married Alma Dunford. They had two children but within five years divorced.
She went to work at Brigham Young Academy where she founded the music department. In 1880 Susa married Jacob F. Gates. During her life she served a mission with her husband to the Sandwich Islands. She was a prolific writer and founded the Utah Women’s Press Club. She wrote columns for the Deseret News and the Inter Mountain Republican paper. She founded the Relief Society Magazine in 1915. Throughout her life she promoted women’s rights and women’s suffrage.