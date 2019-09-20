Sushi Burrito combo
Buy Now

The Lunch Ladies visited Sushi Burrito Utah #2 in Provo on their most recent excursion.

Sushi Burrito has been serving their sushi options rolled into burritos at their restaurant on 300 East in Provo, and will now be selling them at the BYU football games. 

You can find them under the south stands at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!