Slash’s entry into this mega-hit provides one of the most-famous and certainly most-recognized lead guitar riffs of all time. It’s a shame Slash claims to not really like it that much — or rather, like the fact that, for some, it came to represent his most recognized work. Still, there’s no getting around it, this is one catchy song that helped boost sales for the band’s debut album (currently to more than 30 million units sold worldwide). Also, the segment where Rose sings, “Where do we go, where do we go now?” is the stuff of legend. He originally put those lines down on tape as an example of what would go there when he eventually came up with the right lyric for it. But his first instinct proved iconic, and it was never replaced. Thank goodness!