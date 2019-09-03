Thai Village
Rice may not sound like a dessert food, but at Thai Village, they serve Thai sticky rice in coconut sauce topped with mango. It's about to become your new, favorite dessert.
Location: 410 N. University Ave., Provo
Thai Village
