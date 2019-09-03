Thai Village
Sweet rice with mango dessert from the Thai Village restaurant in Provo Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2011. ANDREW VAN WAGENEN/Daily Herald

Rice may not sound like a dessert food, but at Thai Village, they serve Thai sticky rice in coconut sauce topped with mango. It's about to become your new, favorite dessert. 

Location: 410 N. University Ave., Provo

