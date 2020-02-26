Swig started with one store in St. George in 2010 and has grown to 17 locations across Utah. They offer mixed and flavored sodas as well as desserts, specialty drinks and smoothies. They also serve a specialized kids menu with Sprite and Root Beer drinks.
Number of Utah County locations: 5
Creative drink names: Life’s A Peach, The Heartbreaker, Bloody Wild, Guava Have It!, Pucker Up
Non-soda drinks: Sparkling Water (with mix-ins), Fruit Water (with mix-ins), lemonade (with mix-ins), Red Bull (with mix-ins), Bobas
Hot drinks: None
Non-drink options: Cookies (sugar, oatmeal with chocolate chips, chocolate cookie with chocolate frosting, chocolate chip, coconut with chocolate chips, pecans and coconut flakes), Scones (salted toffee and white chocolate raspberry), Freezes
Where: 1523 N. Canyon Road, Provo
584 W. 1600 North, Orem
1325 E. Main St., Lehi
1881 W. Traverse Pkwy., Lehi
187 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork