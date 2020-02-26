Swig revamps logo

Swig drink cups sporting the company's new logo.

Swig started with one store in St. George in 2010 and has grown to 17 locations across Utah. They offer mixed and flavored sodas as well as desserts, specialty drinks and smoothies. They also serve a specialized kids menu with Sprite and Root Beer drinks.

Number of Utah County locations: 5

Creative drink names: Life’s A Peach, The Heartbreaker, Bloody Wild, Guava Have It!, Pucker Up

Non-soda drinks: Sparkling Water (with mix-ins), Fruit Water (with mix-ins), lemonade (with mix-ins), Red Bull (with mix-ins), Bobas

Hot drinks: None

Non-drink options: Cookies (sugar, oatmeal with chocolate chips, chocolate cookie with chocolate frosting, chocolate chip, coconut with chocolate chips, pecans and coconut flakes), Scones (salted toffee and white chocolate raspberry), Freezes

Where: 1523 N. Canyon Road, Provo

584 W. 1600 North, Orem

1325 E. Main St., Lehi

1881 W. Traverse Pkwy., Lehi

187 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork