Maybe spending money and going out aren’t quite for you, and you’d rather take care of the home front before sending the kids back to school. Now is a great time to get a head start on spring cleaning by setting up some family toy and clothing purges. With all the new items the holidays bring into your home, it’s easy to be overwhelmed and overloaded. Try choosing as a family old things to get rid of as the new ones come in. You can plan to use items at a yard sale, give them to a thrift store, hand them down to friends or family, or simply trash those that are old and broken. You can access some great Pinterest tips on purging here.