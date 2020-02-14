Like its sister store in Provo, Tacos Don Joaquin serves great tacos at low prices. Portions are huge and with the wide variety of toppings, you’ll definitely leave satisfied.
Location: 1186 N. Main St., Springville
Yelp review: “Tacos - this is what you come for. Nothing else. They have a legit El Pastor spit here for fresh good grilled meat. They have all the good salsas and toppings. Tortillas are fresh and authentic. The asada and el pastor are real good! The gringas had a little too much cheese for me. Atmosphere is just as authentically Mexican as the tacos.” – Tonia F.