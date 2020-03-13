Not only is Tadka Indian Restaurant the No. 1 restaurant in Payson for Yelpers, but many peg it as one of the best Indian restaurants in the state. Once you’ve had a bite of butter chicken or a spoonful of chicken curry, you just might agree.
Location: 952 E. 100 North, Payson
Yelp review: "Wow, who would have thought, good Indian in Payson, great buffet, butter chicken heaven. Nice staff and all the Indian fixings. Great quiet music with pleasant booths and not too busy on a Saturday afternoon. Come and enjoy. "– Cameron W.