Tadka Review 01
Looking for a unique Indian dining experience? Check out Tadka Indian Restaurant in Payson. Pictured: Garlic Naan, the Tadka Snack Platter, Lamb Boti Masala, and rice. For our review, visit heraldextra.com.

Not only is Tadka Indian Restaurant the No. 1 restaurant in Payson for Yelpers, but many peg it as one of the best Indian restaurants in the state. Once you’ve had a bite of butter chicken or a spoonful of chicken curry, you just might agree.

Location: 952 E. 100 North, Payson

Yelp review: "Wow, who would have thought, good Indian in Payson, great buffet, butter chicken heaven. Nice staff and all the Indian fixings. Great quiet music with pleasant booths and not too busy on a Saturday afternoon. Come and enjoy. "– Cameron W.