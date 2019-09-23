Fall is a great time to take a hike in Utah Valley. With the cooler temps and the changing colors, you are sure to enjoy nature.
Stewart Falls
Stewart Falls is a four-mile out-and-back trail along the Alpine Loop. The trail is accessible until late October, gives great fall views and is dog-friendly.
Getting there: The trail starts at Aspen Grove along the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway.
Y Mountain
The Y Mountain Trail is 2.4 miles and is great for families with kids. It gives great views of the Valley and you get to sit on the "Y" at the top.
Getting there: The trailhead is high on Provo’s east bench. Drive down 900 East to 820 North. Turn east and follow it as it veers left and becomes Oakmont Lane. Turn right onto Oakcliff Drive. Where Oakcliff ends at Terrace Drive, turn right; the access to the trailhead is just to the south and east.
Timpanogos Trail (Aspen Grove)
Timpanogos Trail is a 12.7-mile trail that is only recommended for experienced hikers. It is usually open through November, and takes you to the top of Timpanogos. Along the way, you will see some small lakes and well-known Emerald Lake.
Getting there: Travel up Provo Canyon on Highway 189 and turn left at State Road 92, which takes you past Sundance Resort. Continue up the winding road past Aspen Grove Family Camp and there is a parking lot about a half-mile beyond Aspen Grove.
Battle Creek Falls
The hike to Battle Creek Falls is a 1.8 mile trail near Pleasant Grove, and though the picnic area isn’t the most beautiful, Battle Creek Falls provides a simple hike and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the great weather.
Getting there: To get to the trailhead, follow 200 S. in Pleasant Grove to the east side of town. The road is also known as Battle Creek Drive and it dead-ends at the trailhead.
Mt. Nebo North
Did you know that Mt. Nebo is the highest peak in Utah County -- even taller than Mt. Timpanogos? This all-day hike starts with switchbacks through forests and meadows before reaching a rocky, narrow ridgeline that leads to the summit. It is an 8.4-mile hike that has pretty strenuous conditions.
Getting there: From Payson, take the Nebo Scenic Loop Road into Payson Canyon until you see the sign for Nebo Bench Trail. It’s about 24 miles from the mouth of the canyon.