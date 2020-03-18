Don't let your lack of a green thumb get you down this spring — you can always take a walk in a community garden in Utah County and enjoy the beautiful colors of the season.
Hours are subject to change. Please use discretion when choosing whether to go out in public.
Central Utah Gardens
Central Utah Gardens was created to help teach wise water use in Utah. There are several classes and events scheduled throughout the growing season. Admission to the gardens is free.
Location: 355 W. University Pkwy., Orem
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. in April; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. in May
More info: http://centralutahgardens.org
Ashton Gardens
(Ashton Gardens is currently closed through at least March 29)
Ashton Gardens is a 55-acre garden with grand lawns, man-made waterfalls and 15 themed garden to enjoy. You can also visit the “I Am The Light of the World” sculpture garden, feed the fish at Koi View Pier and discover the Secret Garden. Golf carts or Segways are also available for rent.
Location: 3900 Garden Drive, Lehi
More info: https://www.thanksgivingpoint.org/experience/ashton-gardens/
Nielsen’s Grove
Nielsen’s Grove park in Orem features a European-designed garden, centerpieced with a fountain powered by a natural spring. Along with the fountain, the park also has a reflecting pool, a greenhouse, vine-covered arbors, flowers, trees and shrubs.
Location: 2000 S. Sandhill Road, Orem