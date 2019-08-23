If you are wanting a fun, indoor activity, head to Payson for the Payson Community Theater’s showing of “Once Upon a Mattress.” The show precedes Payson’s Golden Onion Days that kick off next week.
The show “is a fairy tale romp through comedic situation trying to find the right princess for the king’s son.”
The show opened Thursday and runs Friday and Saturday and select dates through Labor Day.
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Where: Payson High School Auditorium, 1050 S. Main St., Payson
Cost: $10