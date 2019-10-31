Several fall fun hot spots will remain open through Saturday, giving an after-Halloween chance to have fall fun.
Cornbelly’s (3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi) will remain open through Saturday. This year’s corn maze at Cornbelly’s uses the theme “World of Wizards” with a special nod to “Harry Potter.” Cornbelly’s also has a Candy Corn Acres Maze, Kiddie Maze and its annual Haunted Insanity Point Maze.
Hee Haw Farms (150 S. 2000 West, Pleasant Grove) also will remain open through Saturday. The farm has a large and small corn maze to get lost in, as well as a silo slide, corn cannon, petting farm, hayrides, giant slide, animal train, corn box and zipline.
Glen Ray’s Corn Maze will close for the season Saturday evening. At Glen Ray’s Corn Maze, you can get lost in the 7.5-acre corn maze and pumpkin patch, and on the weekends, you can also visit the haunted corn maze called the Field of Fright.
Wilkerson Farm (710 W. 2000 South, Orem) will remain open through Saturday with its 5-acre corn maze and a mini (hay bale) maze. The larger maze takes about 40 minutes to complete.