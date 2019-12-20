2. What stands out to you after BYU’s early signing day for football?
LLOYD: The Cougars have made it clear that there is no hierarchy on this team. Just because you are an upperclassmen and started in the past doesn’t mean anything. You still need to go out and earn your reps. All of the players who are joining the program in January and those who enroll for next fall have just as good a chance as anyone to be on the field on game day. I think that’s a huge selling point for this program because BYU has to get guys who aren’t afraid of hard work anyway. Not every signee that was announced on Wednesday will be an on-field contributor, of course — but all of them can be if they make the most of their opportunities.
DICKSON: There was a lot of focus on skill positions (wide receiver and running back) which is kind of different than what we usually see from the Cougars. The focus has traditionally been on tall, lanky linebacker/tight end/defensive end/offensive linemen hybrid players who can move to whatever position their body grows into as they mature. The wide receiver position is critical for BYU because Micah Simon, Talon Shumway and Aleva Hifo are all graduating. Kody Epps was super productive playing for one of the top high schools in California (Mater Dei) and junior college transfer Chris Jackson has some wheels. Both of those players could make an impact right away.