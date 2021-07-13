Two Utah County men lengthen their stride, find purpose in running (July 12)
Loved the article! The story of these two men is an inspiring one! Thank you for sharing it with us. -- Joey Jolley
Kicking off the 2021 BYU football Countdown to Camp (July 11)
Let's go Cougars! Serious talent waiting in the wings. Can't wait to see them unleash the wrath. Fingers crossed the d-line can deliver. Great pass rush and edge containment will make all the difference. Hope it happens early and often. If yes, expect another top 15 season for sure. -- E Andrew Efstratus
Some Orem residents need potty training (July 7)
I saw a carpet cleaning van dumping his waste water into the D.I. parking lot drain in Provo. I thought it was strange but this was before anyone had ever talked about waste water issues. And this is in Provo so probably not the same problem but I bet there are a lot of fibers in water used to clean carpets all day. I wonder if this is a habit among carpet cleaning companies ... to use someone else's drain. -- Tabby Marx
I can think of at least two Orem nutritional supplement companies that are strong candidates for the Phantom dumper.
Semi soluble non-toxic fibrous goo describes like certain thickening agents and laxatives used in nutraceuticals and I am aware of nutraceutical companies in the area of NW Orem that have consistently operated in violation of various codes and laws.
But then nutraceutical companies are not the only companies that would dump expired or test failing product into the system.
Often times various companies that involve microbiological cultures use a product called agar agar that also fits the description of the goo.
Local companies that make products containing alginates like ice cream and yogurt-like products are also strong candidates.
If the goo is a polysaccharide, the composition, weight and breakdown products from LC-GCMS analysis should have also identified the goo and indicated the Phantom Dumper.
A high-quality analysis of the offending material could go a very long way towards finding which company was responsible.
For it to take this long and result in so little indicates a flawed investigation akin to what happened when vacant homes across Provo went up in flames, but only at properties that were for sale or were then developed but were wanted gone by the city itself, like the unique Historic Catholic Church that was near downtown.
All of those fires involved high dollar value real estate that Provo itself made money on and no culprit was found.
The tabernacle fire was also convenient, suspicious and valuable for Provo.
Clearly not all investigations in our valley are meant to find the truth. Some are meant only for show.
Not finding the Phantom Dumper for half a decade seems like effort isn't actually being made. -- [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
'Bridgerton' author mourns loss of father, sister in Kaysville car crash (July 9)
Since when did the Herald become an "if it bleeds it leads" type of newspaper? Did the reporter feel sleazy calling the writer to ask about her deceased family? -- Lana Creer-Harris
Editor's note: The story referenced by Lana Creer-Harris appeared on page A3 in the July 10-11 edition. As stated in the story, author Julia Quinn's comments were taken from her own Facebook posts.