Utah County Commission discusses possibility of mask mandate (July 9)
So it's a balance between overwhelming medical facilities and getting peoples' immune systems updated to match the environment quickly and safely either through infection or vaccine. If we isolate too much, we get more out of sync with the environment, which causes its own set of problems. If we interact too much, we overwhelm medical facilities. So we're trying to find a good balance and it's non-trivial.
There's also the issue that, according to the U.N. and other organizations, hundreds of millions of people are starving and dying because of the global economic shutdown caused by this pandemic. So we've got that cost to balance along with everything else as we consider throttling back or forward on the economy.
I'd really like people to take responsibility for their own risk levels and quarantine accordingly. The vast majority of people will have very minor to no reaction to this. A small minority will have real difficulty or death. Can we let people make those choices for themselves? Put shoes on instead of carpeting the world?
I pray we can unite instead of divide because we need all voices to find the best path through all of this. -- Robert Cook
How effective would a mandate be? If someone believes they won't contract this coronavirus, even if they were required by law to wear a mask in order to enter a business, how much good is that doing if they don't practice social distancing or refuse to wear a mask in public other than while in a business?
We've had this discussion before, in a sense, with seat belt laws. "Give me my agency!" is a local rallying cry that on occasion is overruled by the state, or someone who has the right to make a legitimate demand. A passenger in my car buckles up or the car stays in park. I don't need a backseat missile killing me because of someone's misplaced sense of agency. A business could refuse entry to anyone not wearing a mask today, even without a state-issued mandate.
DUI and texting while driving also have some parallels to our current situation, in that while it's a personal decision to break said traffic laws, the consequences to someone else that could possibly result from that decision can be quite dire. Very few people likely start out their day thinking "today my bad decision will result in harm or death to someone else."
Don't want to wear a mask while shopping or dining? Order ahead and use a pickup or delivery option. Sure, it requires some advance planning, and maybe that's not a skill set of the "give me the freedom to harm others" crowd. -- c00kster
Utah governor meets with lawmakers to discuss mask mandate (July 8)
There is zero science showing masks protect you from viruses and plenty of science that shows the contrary and how harmful they are by raising CO2 levels dangerously high and lowering O2 levels.
Coronavirus is 0.1 micrometers large and the masks people are using can have upwards to 20 micrometer large gaps in the fabric.
The surgeon general of the US, Fauci and WHO have all said that masks are more dangerous than not, although the latter two have more waffles than the Waffle House. Even OSHA says that fabric masks are not able to prevent virus transmission.
This is absolutely asinine and has got to stop. -- boogybren
Herbert might as well step aside and let Cox take over. I thought Herbert stated that if municipalities requested he would approve but today he is waffling yet again by meeting with legislators to see if he should approve. 'Ol Available Jones needs to get out of the way! -- tom tom
LDS church asks members in Utah to wear masks to prevent COVID-19 spread (July 11)
There are plenty of reasons people choose not to wear a mask. Most of them are scientifically valid, including mental and physical health reasons. Those reasons are not refuted by those “medical experts” asking us to wear them. Contrary to Elder Christensen’s opinion, it doesn’t make those people bad citizens or bad members who are intentionally endangering others. He’s dead wrong on that point. -- 2DRAGOONS