Provo man arrested in connection with 'Y Mountain' vandalism (June 22)
Looks like 21st century police work and cooperation from the store is going to teach this young man a valuable lesson. I hope whoever posts his bail gives him an earful! -- Ronald Hathcock
A large fine might help him clear the cobwebs from his mind. And he needs to come clean on his accomplice. These vandals need to be held accountable. I wonder if they could match the red paint from the "Y" and the red paint at the campus. -- who_dat
Community Action: Gardening can help combat the COVID blues (June 20)
Great article! Gardening is wonderful for the palate and for the health. Not the least of its benefits is being in the sunlight. Here are some of the essential health effects of sun exposure:
• Influenza diminishes almost to nothing during late spring, summer, and early fall, times of greatest sun exposure and vitamin D production.
• Seventy-five percent of melanomas occurs on areas of the body seldom or never exposed to sun.
• Women who sunbathe regularly have half the risk of death during a 20-year period compared to those who stay indoors.
• Multiple sclerosis (MS) is highest in areas of little sunlight, and virtually disappears in areas of year-round direct sunlight.
• A Spanish study shows that women who seek the sun have one-eleventh the hip-fracture risk as sun avoiders.
• Men who work outdoors have half the risk of melanoma as those who work indoors.
• Women who avoid the sun have 10 times the risk of breast cancer as those who embrace the sun.
• Sun exposure decreases heart disease risk.
• Sun exposure dramatically improves mood.
• Those persons who spend many hours daily outdoors have only 1/50 the risk of Parkinson's disease!
• For each death caused by diseases associated with sun exposure, there are 328 deaths caused by diseases associated with sun deprivation.
• Sun exposure increases the production of BDNF, essential to nerve function.
• Sun exposure can produce as much as 20,000 IU of vitamin D in 20 minutes of full-body sun exposure.
• In the U.S., vitamin D deficiency in children has increased by 83 times during a 14-year period. That is likely due to indoor living and sunscreen use. -- Marc Sorenson
Barone: Current woes show again that success breeds failure (June 22)
Barone, off-target again. Trump was warned in January. Trump ignored the warnings. Trump called it the flu. Trump called it a hoax. Trump blamed Obama. Trump blamed China. Trump threatened governors. Trump declared victory. Trump abandoned a national plan for protective equipment. Trump abandoned national testing. Trump abandoned contact tracing. Trump made not wearing a mask a symbol of freedom. Now 120k Americans are dead and 44 million American workers unemployed due to Trump's catastrophic mismanagement. In January, Trump had the opportunity to prepare and save lives and minimize damage to the economy and he failed miserably. Trump failed in his primary duty to protect Americans. Trump's legacy is massive American deaths and economic collapse.
As conservative George Will advises: "Trump must be removed. So must his congressional enablers." -- ADP
South Utah County residents tour West Mountain petroglyph sites, raise awareness (June 17)
I live in West Mountain and had no idea there was rock art on the mountain. I have gone on long road trips to see the rock art in southern Utah, if only I had known I could take a 3-minute drive to see some in my own neighborhood! These sites need to be preserved and protected. Very cool! -- JAJW
UVU acquires 38.7 acres in Payson for future campus expansion (June 16)
Would rather have a Lehi and Payson junior college (maybe Heber also) that are not tied to UVU. It's not wise to put all upper education under one umbrella. -- piddler
How can I as a Payson city resident fight this? I do not want my lovely city to become another Provo/Orem. I bought a house here instead of Provo to get away from all of the students and the problems that come with them. -- Jl G
You do realize that you have many of your friends and neighbors who now commute to the Orem campus of UVU. (That is when things get back to a more normal situation.)
UVU has one of the most diverse and mature student populations in the state.
This will not turn Payson into another Provo/Orem. Plans for a south Utah County campus have been in the works for many years. -- the professor