Help wanted: Maintaining Orem's play spaces is no walk in the park (May 7)
It is a disgusting waste of water that destroys the environment, pollutes ground water and is not even needed.
There are dozens of alternative surfaces better for children to play on than lawns that don't rape the Earth.
UTAH IS IN A STATE OF EMERGENCY DROUGHT!
This is the worst possible and most irresponsible stewardship.
This is an example of the worst kind of leadership taking our children's future and even their water for granted.
Price and Brunst should be arrested for this, it spits in the face of Utah, our community and our children's future.
It's worse than the new Utah law that passed 5-5-21 that protects pedophiles who are under 18 from being listed as sexual predators until they are caught twice, because to Utah Legislators raping a child once just doesn't count. -- \/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
Orem claims to have best water in Utah on tap (May 8)
Lies! Orem water isn't the worst I've had, but it is far from the best! I can taste and smell the chemicals, especially the chlorine (which I have a respiratory allergy to), every time I turn my tap on. I have to distill it before drinking it to avoid an allergic reaction, and showering leaves me short of breath, and needing to use an inhaler as well! -- Kit Fox
LLOYD: High school sports fans, please don't drive away those who make the games possible (May 7)
Refs in high school sports need more training and a review council that can look at controversial calls so the officials improve or are removed. They need to have actually played the sports they referee. In many sports like soccer and football the referees number one job is to protect the players and when they don’t call dangerous fouls from behind in soccer or chop blocks in football kids can be seriously injured. I have seen soccer refs refuse to give a red or even yellow card to a player for an intentional foul that injures a player and then his entire team proceeds to cheap shot and foul players in a way that would be red cards and ejections at any other level of soccer because they know they can get away with it. It is easy to ask fans to be kind to officials but where is the accountability for bad officials that truly don’t know the game or who have too much pride to admit they made a mistake and to learn from it? At least in basketball, football and baseball you have other officials on the field but in soccer you have one center ref who decides everything and linesmen who don’t realize they can call fouls and help the center ref make the correct call. The health and safety of the players are at stake and the parents know it! -- Jason Campbell
Utah’s Rep. John Curtis says he wouldn’t have voted to censure Romney (May 4)
Romney is not for sale and that really upsets spoiled and morally corrupt people used to buying their way through life. -- \/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
"Tales From Utah Valley: Why have we kept so quiet about sexual abuse of children? (May 1)
I had a roommate who worked for the Orem Police Department a decade or two ago when I was going to BYU. At that time she said they averaged an incest case a week. Yes it happens in Utah County like everywhere else in the country. If you want to do something in secret, do it to a child -- and if you really want to keep it secret, do it to your own child. Child sexual abuse happens to children from wealthy, middle class and poor families. It happens to children in religious households and non-religious households. Pedophiles are wolves in sheep's clothing, they find their victims by blending into their communities through church, scouting, coaching, family friendships -- anything that allows them access to children while appearing harmless and trustworthy. -- Karen Loveridge
Bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails (May 1)
On Saturday, watching the anti-truth folks at the GOP convention in Salt Lake City was sad. I was a Republican for decades in Utah, but couldn’t continue to stomach the growing immorality. Especially after the GOP decline warped into the 4 years of lying Trumpism. I never voted for Mitt, but in spite of his many weaknesses, he at least had the ethics to vote the truth about Trump’s crimes. Of course, many Utah GOP were sickened to see honesty displayed by one of their Utah senators. We all knew the wolves would scream their wrath at the little convention in SLC on May 1. Mitt told them the truth. Even Spencer Cox spoke up for decency. Of course, it was ludicrous when he tried to claim, “We are not a selfish party.” Anyone looking at recent years knows the realities are different, both in Utah and across the U.S. I was surprised that John Curtis owned up to the “thunder of contempt” we see from many people. Hopefully, a decade from now we’ll see a reborn GOP that again values facts and the Constitution. Maybe then its followers will decide to discover democracy and love. -- Warner Woodworth