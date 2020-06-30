Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down (June 26)
There is very little research on how effective masks might be. One study in 2010 in Australia had those at the operating table wear masks, and in one group none of the non scrubbed workers wore a mask the other group did. The number of post op infections were about the same. There does not seem much benefit in wearing a mask when outside, in the car or in your home or walking around outside. As one pundit suggested only the Lone Ranger needs his mask. Masks may in fact cause problems since they are not washed. The N95 mask is effective and should be worn by health workers, and in some situations ventilated, but it should be changed or treated with ultraviolet every 4 hours. Still in this day and age folks insist we wear them and it is not an undue sacrifice. I approve of taking a temperature, etc., at the door of the facility.
An article in Medscape 6/26 from Reuters said serology studies indicated the actual infection to be 10 times what is now known. For the U.S. they postulated around 20 million cases. This means the death rate much lower, but no fewer deaths. Death rate may also be less as the health profession is improving its care for the virus patients. Antibodies in the obviously mild cases may not persist very many months, but if reinfected they thought they would not get a serious case.
In the meantime I suspect we may go back to more restrictions unless this lets up soon. Those who predicted this will go to fall may well be right and beyond. By then some vaccine might come. -- Robert Peterson
I suggest a non mask wearing celebration. I would hope all who refuse to wear a mask in public would participate.
It should be held in the spot where Burning Man usually sets up in the desert. All celebratees will be required to stay there for 3 weeks of fun in the sun.
Events could be a rolling thunder over fueled diesel powered parade with Herbert/Cox as Grand Marshalls, Greg Hughes could provide entertainment in a clown costume (normal wear for him), Meat could be provided from a Hyrum based meat packing plant and David could provide caffinated soda at slightly above cost. Of course this would be a cash only event, no sales tax added. Children would be admitted for free.
Anyone who makes it 3 weeks without infection should then be required to return to work or for some get their first job in years to restart this economy.
Those that expire in the desert from the virus and no medical help (we don't want to overrun the hospitals) will have a marker placed near their rotting bodies that states "lived free & died."
Any leftover graves could be used for radioactive waste storage and the Air Force could provide flyovers on their way to training grounds.
There, problem solved. -- tom tom
Utah County Commission adjusts 2020 budget to account for CARES Act funding (June 25)
In other words money taken from department budgets. And the pile of money that was for six months of back pay that employees never received. -- Gray Chin
Utah governor: No economic shut down despite virus spread (June 23)
Those we have lost to COVID-19 were not just people "ready to die." They were the fathers, mothers, siblings and loved ones of tens of millions of people around the globe and just here in our own state potentially tens of thousands of people feel the sorrow and pain of having lost loved ones to this virus. I don’t necessarily agree with you but I do understand the point you’re trying to make, however there’s far better ways to make that point than dismissing the ones we lost as people "ready to die." A bit of kindness and compassion will go a long way. -- RickA
Utah Democrats, unaffiliated voters register Republican ahead of GOP primary (June 22)
This makes a lot of sense since Utah in essence is a one-party state. Might as well choose a Republican candidate we can all tolerate. So, Democrats and Unaffiliated voters, you may have noticed the Republicans are asleep at the switch in terms of picking the most honest candidates. I hope you can change that. -- Moksha
Utah Democrats, unaffiliated voters register Republican ahead of GOP primary (June 22)
Taxpayers should not be paying for how political parties, essentially private clubs, choose their standard bearers. Parties should choose their candidates at their own expense and according to their own internal rules. It should be much easier for anyone, party affiliated or not, to appear on the ballot for the general election which should be conducted by Ranked Choice Voting so there can be no accusation of anyone "spoiling" the race for someone else. -- June Genis