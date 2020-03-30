Once, a new person took over coaching the company-sponsored city league basketball team, which had been a long-standing tradition, and prepared for the new season with a plan to only invite a select few people and cut out those who had participated and helped keep the team running for years.
In somewhat of a surprise occurrence, however, the coach arrived one day to find flyers posted around the building under the bold title of “Players Wanted” inviting anyone and everyone to talk with the coach and get on the roster for that night’s game.
I can’t imagine how that could have happened. (wink)