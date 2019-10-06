In Saturday evening’s Women’s Session, President Russell M. Nelson announced that eight new temples would be built — including one in Orem.
The Orem temple will be one of two new temples in Utah. The other will be located in Taylorsville.
The exact location of the future temple has not been released.
The Orem temple will become the sixth temple in Utah County. Four are currently in operation — the Provo Temple, the Provo City Center Temple, Mount Timpanogos Temple and the Payson Temple — and another in Saratoga Springs was announced in April 2017.
Temples will also be located in Freetown, Sierra Leone; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Bentonville, Arkansas; Bacolod, Philippines; McAllen, Texas and Cobán, Guatemala.