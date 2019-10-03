At the end of April’s conference, Nelson announced eight new temples; Pago Pago, American Samoa; Okinawa City, Okinawa; Neiafu, Tonga; Tooele Valley, Utah; Moses Lake, Washington; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; Antofagasta, Chile and Budapest, Hungary.
During the past six months, there have been eight temple groundbreakings, nine temples dedicated, five temples re-dedicated after renovation, one temple being renovated and three sites announced for new temples. It was also announced the Salt Lake City Temple and parts of Temple Square will go through an extensive four-year renovation. The St. George Temple will also have extensive renovations.
Among the temple sites announced was the long-awaited location of the Saratoga Springs Temple in Utah County. The groundbreaking for the temple will be held Oct. 19 with Elder Craig C. Christensen presiding.
In a press conference during Nelson’s South America ministry tour, he said there would be more temples announced at October’s general conference. In 2018, he announced 19 new temples.