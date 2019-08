FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) is pressured by Tennessee linebacker Darrell Taylor (19) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Knoxville, Tenn. Darrell Taylor is coming off a breakthrough season but believes he’s capable of doing even better. Taylor recorded eight sacks last year, the most of any Southeastern Conference player who’s back this fall. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)