2. Who do you believe was most deserving of the game ball after the Cougar win over the Volunteers?
DICKSON: So many to choose from, but I’m going with Micah Simon. It was his best game as a Cougar and I was almost as impressed with his other six catches than I was with his 64-yarder to set up the game-tying field goal. Simon caught every pass thrown his way against tight coverage and provided a key block to spring Ty’Son Williams for a third quarter touchdown. He’s a team leader than truly only cares about winning, not stats.
LLOYD: Darnell elected to go on the offensive side of the ball but I’ve got to go with one of the leaders on a BYU defense that has given up just 33 total points in regulation in two games. In my opinion, Cougar safety Austin Lee was the biggest contributor for the team in Saturday’s victory and his stat line (six tackles, one tackle for a loss, two pass breakups) is only part of the story. He is an athlete that the others look to for leadership and he never failed to come through. He gave everything he had while keeping BYU upbeat and believing that they could make the plays they needed to. His pass breakup in the end zone in the first half on a guy who wasn’t his responsibility was monumental. My close second? The 10-15,000 Cougar fans in attendance to create a phenomenal road atmosphere and deeply impressed many of the Volunteer faithful.