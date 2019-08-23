Sept. 7, Neyland Stadium 5 p.m. MT ESPN
Opponent breakdown
Head coach: Jeremy Pruitt (2nd year)
2018: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
Returning starters: 16 (10 off/6 def)
Players to Watch: Jarrett Guarantano (Jr. QB), Ty Chandler (Jr. RB), Darrell Taylor (Sr, LB) and Nigel Warrior (Sr. S)
Outlook: The Volunteers had games where they played at a high level last year but are looking to find more consistency. This is a Tennessee team with a lot more experience this year and hopes to be a darkhorse in the SEC.
Crystal Ball
If BYU is shockingly good: The Cougar offense feasts on struggles by the Volunteer defense, putting up surprisingly big numbers.
If BYU takes a step backwards: The athleticism and physicality of Tennessee proves to be too much as the Cougars are unable to keep up.
What will actually happen: BYU won’t be intimidated by the opponent or the setting, grinding through another tough contest that is decided in the fourth quarter.
Score predictions
Jared Lloyd: BYU 21, Tennessee 18
Darnell Dickson: Tennessee 28, BYU 24
Phillip Morgan: Tennessee 35, BYU 21