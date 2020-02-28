Tenney’s is an awesome spot to grab an inexpensive, little pizza packed with quality. Most, if not all, locations have daily specials to keep a little variety in your cheap pizza run. The medium pizzas feed two easily.
Locations: 282 E. Crossroads Blvd., Saratoga Springs
Yelp review: "We love our local Tenney's Pizza! It's a great way to feed a crowd or pick up a last-minute meal with busy schedules. Our kids like it because it tastes fresher than other drive and go pizzas that have been sitting in the box a little too long. They have a good selection of $5 pizzas so picking out a couple extra for fun won't break the bank either." - Stephanie C.