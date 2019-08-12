One-way trip time: Five minutes
*slaps scooter handlebars* This bad boy can zoom up to 15 mph but if you plan to ride over the railroad tracks you better go a little bit slower or you risk launching yourself into the asphalt.
I breezed through all the green lights going from the Provo FrontRunner Station to the 4th District Courthouse in less than five minutes on Freedom Boulevard.
The only problem during the ride were SIX garbage cans in the middle of the bike lane near the tracks. The bike lane also disappears when you ride toward downtown, so a huge thank you to all the cars that slide over to the far lane as they passed me.
I didn't have any problems with the scooter or the app. The ride was fast and fun and always remember to bring a helmet.
— By Ashley Stilson, Daily Herald