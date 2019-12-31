You know a live performance strikes the perfect chord when a halfhearted concert-goer walks away a solid fan. That’s what happened during a “British Invasion” for a whole new generation during The 1975’s visit at the end of April. This time the musical foursome was from Manchester, not Liverpool, England, and only the lead singer sported a gray suit and a floppy-haired (albeit curly) moptop haircut, but this band’s appearance was not all that unlike the 1964 style of the Beatles.
Regardless of the differences, the nearly all millennial-aged crowd that filled the UCCU Center in Orem were screaming, swooning, shouting and singing along to the songs of The 1975, a modern-day Fab Four.
The band — featuring lead vocalist Matthew Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald and drummer George Daniel — won over the entire crowd, long-time fans or the newly introduced alike.
While I proudly have become a somewhat new fan of The 1975, my husband who joined me at the concert only had a brief tutorial on the group’s alternative sound. But, as I had hoped, he was completely impressed, joining with crowd members as they bobbed their heads and danced to the catchy beats. He now has a new favorite band that he has in regular playlist rotation.
— Jenn Durrant