Natives of Orlando, Howie Dorough and AJ McLean met each other and Nick Carter (of New York) through local auditions and soon formed a trio after realizing a shared passion and talent for music. Not long after that, Kevin Richardson also made his way to Orlando from Lexington, Kentucky, to work at Disney World, while pursuing his love for music in his free time. He met Dorough, McLean and Carter through a co-worker, and brought his cousin, Brian Littrell into the fold. Littrell was still in Kentucky at the time in a high school history class when he got a call to audition, and the next day was on a flight to Orlando to officially join and complete the band on April 20.
Named the Backstreet Boys after Orlando’s Backstreet Market, it was just over two weeks later that the five had their first show together, performing in front of over 3,000 at Sea World in Orlando. The rest, as they say, is history.