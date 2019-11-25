The Black Sheep Cafe

The Amano Dos Rios Molten Chocolate Cake from Black Sheep Cafe in Provo features chocolate from Art Pollard in Orem. Photographed on Tuesday, July 17, 2012.

The Black Sheep Cafe opened in 2012 in downtown Provo, and among their dessert choices is their Amano Dos Rios Molten Chocolate Cake, which features chocolate from Art Pollard in Orem.

Location19 N. University Ave. Provo

