“The Brokenwood Mysteries” is a popular New Zealand series airing on Acorn TV, a streaming division of AMC Newtorks. Season 7 begins Monday with another gritty murder for the team in Brokenwood.
Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd (Neil Rea), Detective Kristin Simms (Fern Sutherland), and D.C. Breen (Nic Sampson) are back to solve more murders, with the help of medical examiner Gina Kadinsky (Cristina Serban Ionda), who is still captivated with Shepherd. This season is just as engrossing as the previous six.
The premiere episode has a TV show exciting the people of Brokenwood. This antiques-roadshow-kind-of-show is called “All Things Old and Beautiful” and is there to film an episode with the townsfolk and see if they can discover an interesting item from the past. All is going well until the host of the show is found murdered in his hotel room.
The interesting part about his murder is that he was killed in a garrote he purchased in the town’s antique store. The thing about a garrote is that it takes someone to operate it, other than the victim. Therefore, this death is definitely murder.
While investigating this crime the team discovers some interesting relationships between the TV crew. Could one of them be the killer? And if so, what is the reason? That is left to Shepherd, Simms and Breen to work out for themselves. The TV crew is not as helpful as it should and could be. So, while they are digging into the pasts of the crew and some of the locals, they uncover some truths that were not supposed to be discovered.
As fans of the show know, Shepherd relocated from the city to this quaint little town with a population of 4,900. But this quaint little town of Brokenwood is not as peaceful as he thought it would be, with one murder after another. But the Kiwi team is on top of it all and their diligence always pays off.
The binge-worthy series kicks off the six episodes of Season 7 on Monday. New feature-length episodes will be released each Monday.