The Christmas Angel is a more faith-based approach to an Elf on the Shelf-style Christmas activity. Rather than just emphasizing appropriate behavior so the Elf won’t tattle to Santa, the Christmas Angel is a great way to get your family’s focus on serving and loving others.
The Christmas Angel comes complete with a story, much like the Elf on the Shelf, and should be moved each night to a different location. Rather than wreaking mayhem, though, the angel can share with children scriptures, thoughts and service-based activities that will promote the true spirit of Christmas. For more information on the Christmas Angel click here.