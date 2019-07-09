Serving up fresh, delicious and locally-sourced fried chicken, from Salt Lake City to Provo.
Tuesday: 5-9 p.m. at the Murray Roundup at Murray City Park (272 E. Murray Park Ave. in Murray)
Wednesday: 5-9 p.m. at Trolley Square (602 S. 700 East in Salt Lake City)
Thursday: 5-9 p.m. at the Daybreak Food Truck Roundup (4636 W. South Jordan Pkwy. in South Jordan)
Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Soho Food Park (4747 S. Holladay Blvd. in Holladay), 6-10 p.m. at the Movie at Riverton Park (1452 W. 12600 South in Riverton)