This show will go down as the last time Glenn Frey appeared with the Eagles in Utah as the integral co-founder, guitarist/vocalist died 16 months later. This “History of the Eagles” tour was special, from its unique setlist approach which largely followed the band’s hit-laden career in sequence, but also for the involvement of co-founding guitarist Bernie Leadon, who returned after years in exile to perform in key, select areas of the show. The Eagles still touched on all the hits fans would hope for, as well as the bring-down-the-house solo numbers by guitarist Joe Walsh, but the format of this tour set it apart from anything the band has done before or since.