The Escape Key rates its rooms by difficulty level, so groups can choose the best fit for their capabilities.

The Provo location currently offers three themed rooms: Lair of Lunacy, with a mad scientist lab theme and an objective the find the antidote, rates 2 out of 4 "keys" on difficulty level. CSI:SLC, which has players act as detectives to solve a crime, is rated 3 out of 4 keys in difficulty. And Infiltrated, a room with an espionage theme and an objective to stop a terrorist attack, is the hardest of the three, with a 4-key ranking.

Address: 443 N. University Ave., Provo

Cost: $35

Website: http://theescapekey.us

