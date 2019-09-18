Holy Grill American Burger

The American Burger and French fries at The Holy Grill in Pleasant Grove.

Come for the brisket, stay for the fantastic burgers. And while you're at it, grab a cup of mac and cheese, potato salad, or any of their other scrumptious sides.

Which cheeseburger to try: American Burger

Location: 322 E. S St., Provo

