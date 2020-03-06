If the Holy Grail was the end-all be-all treasure of the Crusade legends, the Holy Grill is the greatest find of Pleasant Grove BBQ. The award-winning BBQ restaurant has fantastic smoked brisket, delicious burgers and some of the best ribs you can find.
Location: 322 E. State St., Pleasant Grove
Yelp review: “OK I really like this place it's nothing fancy but the food is one of the best barbecues places I love the brisket and the chicken it's a little bit pricey but well worth it the atmosphere in the dining area is nothing to be proud of with the cook you could tell he loves his craft. Try this place out if you're in the mood for barbecue. “ – Tim H.