FAIRVIEW — The North Bend Entertainers will be presenting the Oscar Wilde comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” at the Peterson Dance Hall in Fairview. Performance dates are July 28, 29, 30. Call (435) 469-1177 or visit Facebook.com/NorthBendEntertainers for information and times.
Oscar Wilde’s madcap farce about mistaken identities, secret engagements, and lovers entanglements still delights playgoers more than a century after its 1895 publication and premiere performance. The rapid-fire wit and eccentric characters of The Importance of Being Earnest have made it a mainstay of community theater for decades.
The play is the story of two bachelors, John ‘Jack’ Worthing and Algernon ‘Algy’ Moncrieff, who each create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. In their attempts to win the hearts of two women (Cecily Cardew and Gwendolen Fairfax) who, conveniently, claim to only love men called Ernest, the pair struggle to keep up with their own stories and become tangled in a tale of deception, disguise and misadventure.
When all four arrive at Jack’s country home on the same weekend as the “rivals” to fight for Ernest’s undivided attention and the “Ernests” to claim their beloveds, pandemonium breaks loose. Only a senile nursemaid and an old, discarded hand-bag can save the day! The elaborate plot ridicules Victorian sensibilities with some of the best loved characters and caricatures ever to be found, even on the modern stage!
Directed by Alex Barlow of Mt. Pleasant, the cast includes students and alumni from North Sanpete High School.
North Bend Entertainers is a non-profit community theatre organization. NBE began as a result of a need to save the Fairview Dance Hall. The three-fold purpose of North Bend Entertainers is (1) to raise funds to maintain the historic Peterson Dance Hall in Fairview as a theatrical showcase and a gathering place to benefit the entire community (2) to provide a setting for local entertainers to showcase their talents (3) to provide quality entertainment at affordable prices for the community.
For more information about this release, contact Bryan Spencer at (435) 851-6243 or bnspencer58@gmail.com.