Continuing with Elf on the Shelf-like traditions for Hanukkah, you’ll definitely want to see the Maccabee on the Mantel. Your cute plush Maccabee will come complete with a story and fun ideas for incorporating him into your Hanukkah celebrations.
Far from the untouchable Elf on the Shelf, the Maccabee on the Mantel is meant for fun and play, and the website encourages families to invite him into the kitchen, play Dreidel with him and make him an exciting holiday addition. For more information on the Maccabee, or to buy this “Kid tested, Rabbi approved” product, get one on Amazon here.