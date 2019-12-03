Christmas isn’t the only holiday that makes an appearance each December. For those who love the spirit of the season but don’t necessarily celebrate with the jolly St. Nick, check out this soon to be Hannukah classic - The Mensch on a Bench!
According to his story, Moshe the Mensch was present in the temple at the time Judah and the Maccabees defeated the Greeks, and found himself watching over the Menorah as everyone slept. Now Moshe, the Mensch on a Bench is available to watch over each family’s Menorah, and is quickly becoming a Hanukkah tradition.
Visit Moshe on Facebook here or check out the product website here for more information and holiday ideas, as well as to see Moshe’s special set of rules.