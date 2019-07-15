A majority of the complex goes to the six well-constructed baseball fields that open up the option for community recreation and also community collaboration, with scoreboards sponsored by Pepsi.
“One of the things we really wanted to do was make this park something that would create a partnership so that we could benefit the residents and we really appreciate Pepsi. … We want to recognize and thank them,” Johnson said.
The giant electronic scoreboards are a highlight of each field, and denote on the back the branch of military the specific area is named after.
“They’re the ‘Navy Field’ or ‘Army Field,’” Johnson said. “We didn’t want ‘Field One,’ ‘Field Two.’ We wanted to honor the military. There are military flags at each respective field and the First Responders Field is actually facing toward where the new police and court building will be.”
The number of fields, combined with careful planning, spacing and parking options, make it so a variety of games can all take place at once without overcrowding, and covered bleachers will hopefully add a layer of comfort for those who come to watch the games unfold.