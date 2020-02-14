1. How big of an impact do you think the return of forward Gavin Baxter will have on the BYU men’s basketball team?
DICKSON: The impact will be huge, both on and off the court. Baxter is always being described as a “freak,” which in basketball is a good thing. He can touch 12 feet — that’s two feet above the rim, nerds — and his rebounding and shot blocker are both desperately needed. Off the court, his teammates know that he’s giving up a possible medical redshirt year to play 10 or 12 games this year. That kind of sacrifice builds bonds and creates the kind of environment that Mark Pope is looking for.
LLOYD: I’ve watched Gavin Baxter play for years and I was impressed with his growth last season. I think BYU has every reason to believe he is going to be a tremendous basketball player as he continues to improve. The question marks surrounding Baxter’s impact this season have nothing to do with his potential or ability. To me it is all about how he fits with the team chemistry that the Cougars have developed. Unlike Yoeli Childs, who was able to practice even though his game action has been limited quite a bit this season, Baxter has spent most of the season rehabilitating after his offseason injury. If he is locked in on the offensive and defensive concepts, then I wouldn’t be surprised to see his minutes go up. But if he struggles to get reacclimated, I expect his minutes — particularly in key situations — to be limited. BYU has been really good without him and should only bring him back if he is able to maintain or elevate that level of play.