Pop-rock/Soul group The STRIKE will perform at Velour Live Music Gallery (135 N. University Ave., Provo) on Saturday. The Utah original group will perform with Garon Brett.
The concert will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Pop-rock/Soul group The STRIKE will perform at Velour Live Music Gallery (135 N. University Ave., Provo) on Saturday. The Utah original group will perform with Garon Brett.
The concert will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.