The Strike performs at Velour

Provo-based pop band The Strike performs a sold-out show at Velour Live Music Gallery in Provo in 2017.

Pop-rock/Soul group The STRIKE will perform at Velour Live Music Gallery (135 N. University Ave., Provo) on Saturday. The Utah original group will perform with Garon Brett.

The concert will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12.

