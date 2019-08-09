The Terrace at Hobble Creek
A Berry Chicken Salad is served at The Terrace at Hobble Creek in Springville.

Hobble Creek Golf Course gives you a great view while you eat at The Terrace at Hobble Creek. You can eat on their balcony in their outdoor seating. 

Location5984 Hobble Creek Canyon Road, Springville

More infohttps://theterraceathobblecreek.com

