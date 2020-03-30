Did I mention how much I love the truly simple gag? What could be more bare bones than taking a twist tie and tying together the opposite ends of the phone cord on someone’s receiver -- essentially shortening the long curly cord to a fraction of its normal reach? The art of this prank is in leaving just enough slack so that the target hits maximum force on the pullback of the receiver to answer -- thereby jerking the whole phone across (and sometimes completely off) the desk. It is especially effective on phones that are situated on elevated surfaces.
The story is still told of one reporter who was bent over sideways, ear laid down against his desk, trying to carry on a conversation into his receiver -- which had very little slack from the main phone.