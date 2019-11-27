For some the holidays can be lonely and sad, whether it be from personal finance situation, lack of a home, death of a loved one, or the struggle with mental illness.
It makes us extremely grateful for children in Utah County who see sadness and seek to connect people. Just this week, students from Lumen Scholar Institute tied bracelets with the words "Reach Out" as part of a new program they've launched seeking to lower suicide rates, and make connections in order to avoid isolation. What an incredible idea and effort for such a huge problem they see fellow classmates and peers struggling with. As adults, we don't always have the answers right away, but our youth in Utah County are sharing constructive ideas to meet their problems.