Trailer: https://youtu.be/ObXqDLG_D1U
IMDb: http://imdb.to/1MoQ3Wy
Directed by Russell Holt and inspired by the book series by Gerald N. Lund, “The Work and the Glory” give a detailed glimpse into the life of the Steed family, who have recently uprooted from their Vermont homestead to tackle life in upstate New York. The story leads up to the pioneer journey as the family struggles with questions of faith, family loyalty and love. There are also two film sequels to the story: “The Work and the Glory II: American Zion” and “The Work and the Glory III: A House Divided.” All installments of the film series as well as the entirety of the book series are available for purchase on Amazon.com.