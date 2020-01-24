Hiking the Y in Provo is doable year-round, though some seasons are definitely more tolerable than others.
The short 2-mile hike will provide you up close views of snowy mountains and a frosty Utah Lake. Going up, if there is snow on the ground, is typically easier than coming down. If you're lacking grace like some of us, feel free to bring winter hiking gear or a trash bag you can fall back on if need be during steep stretches.
Location: Drive east from 900 East in Provo on 820 North and continue east. Turn right on Oakcliff Drive. Then, turn right on Terrace Drive and follow to the trailhead parking lot.